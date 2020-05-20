President Tokayev discusses strategic partnership with Russian ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

The current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed during the meeting. Special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

President Tokayev noted the importance of further increasing cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic both in the bilateral format and through the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also reviewed the preparations for the XVII Forum of Interregional Cooperation, scheduled for November this year. The Head of State drew attention to the need to ensure high-quality content of this forum.

In addition, pressing issues of the regional and international agenda were discussed during the meeting.



