Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev discusses strategic partnership with Russian ambassador

    20 May 2020, 15:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    The current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed during the meeting. Special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    President Tokayev noted the importance of further increasing cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic both in the bilateral format and through the Eurasian Economic Union.

    They also reviewed the preparations for the XVII Forum of Interregional Cooperation, scheduled for November this year. The Head of State drew attention to the need to ensure high-quality content of this forum.

    In addition, pressing issues of the regional and international agenda were discussed during the meeting.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation