Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev discusses strategic partnership with Russian ambassador

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 May 2020, 15:24
President Tokayev discusses strategic partnership with Russian ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

The current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed during the meeting. Special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

President Tokayev noted the importance of further increasing cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic both in the bilateral format and through the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also reviewed the preparations for the XVII Forum of Interregional Cooperation, scheduled for November this year. The Head of State drew attention to the need to ensure high-quality content of this forum.

In addition, pressing issues of the regional and international agenda were discussed during the meeting.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan