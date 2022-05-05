Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev discusses red tape reduction with Alikhan Baimenov

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 May 2022, 14:54
President Tokayev discusses red tape reduction with Alikhan Baimenov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Astana Civil Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov who reported on modern processes in public administration, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the meeting the sides gave consideration to the ways of effective implementation of the President’s Decree on red tape reduction. Special attention was paid to methods of fighting corruption in the public administration system as well as the modernization of lifelong in-service education process and betterment of civil servants’ professional skills.

President Tokayev was briefed on the main directions of international cooperation in the civil service sector as well as opportunities opening up when introducing the world’s best practices in the public administration sphere.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan