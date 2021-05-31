President Tokayev delivers video address at the closing of 74th WHA session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a video address at the closing of the 74th session of the World Health Assembly, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The event, which is participated by delegations from all 194 WHO member states, runs from May 24 to June 1. The 74th session of the World Health Assembly stresses the urgency of ending the current pandemic and preventing the next one by building a healthier, safer and fairer world.

Addressing the event’s participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the World Health Assembly has met at a critical juncture, when for one and half year, the whole world has been struggling with the spread of COVID-19.

«Throughout the global crisis, the World Health Organization has been actively engaging with Member States. With its knowledge, passion and expertise, the Organization has led both developing and developed countries in the fight against the virus. It has brought together scientists and practitioners to produce scientific discoveries, and urgently mobilized resources for those in need,» President Tokayev underscored.

As the President noted, this Assembly provides a great chance to chart our future course based on solidarity and collective responsibility.

Kazakhstan President called on the need to learn the hard lessons of the past and present and stressed of his full support to proposals voiced by Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. These proposals aimed at reforming the WHO and making it a stronger, more effective and financially independent international organization.

In his video address, the Head of State also focused on the importance of the Primary health care, drawing attention on the promotion the 2018 Astana Declaration.

According to the President, the pandemic made it more than evident that a strong Primary Health Care system is a crucial element of the effective response to any infectious disease. In this regard, he announced about Kazakhstan’s intention to strengthen its regional office on primary health care in Almaty.

At the end of his speech, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the goals and principles of WHO.