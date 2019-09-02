Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev delivering State-of-the-Nation Address

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 September 2019, 11:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Earlier it was reported that President Tokayev was poised to address the 5th session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation.

47 senators and 106 majilismen are present at the joint session of the Parliament chambers.

Attending the joint session are Prime Minister, Secretary of State, head of the Presidential Administration, chairmen of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court, Central Election Commission, and members of the Government.

President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   State of the Nation Address 2019  
