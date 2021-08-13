Go to the main site
    President Tokayev decrees to award Tokyo Olympic medalists

    13 August 2021, 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a degree to award the state orders to the winners of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    According to the decree, Yeldos Smetov was awarded the Barys Order, 3rd class, for the outstanding sports achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Zulfiya Chinshanlo, who won bronze in weightlifting, was given the Dostyk Order, 2nd class.

    Other Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal winners Igor Son, Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Saken Bibossinov, Nurislam Sanayev, Darkhan Assadilov, and Sofiya Berultseva were honored with the Kurmet Order.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

