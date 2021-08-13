Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2021, 17:05
President Tokayev decrees to award Tokyo Olympic medalists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a degree to award the state orders to the winners of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to the decree, Yeldos Smetov was awarded the Barys Order, 3rd class, for the outstanding sports achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Zulfiya Chinshanlo, who won bronze in weightlifting, was given the Dostyk Order, 2nd class.

Other Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal winners Igor Son, Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Saken Bibossinov, Nurislam Sanayev, Darkhan Assadilov, and Sofiya Berultseva were honored with the Kurmet Order.


