President Tokayev declares January 10 Day of National Mourning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 10th of January 2022 the Day of National Mourning for the numerous victims of tragic events in a number of regions, kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The corresponding decree will be published on Akorda’s official website.