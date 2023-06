President Tokayev declares December 28 a national day of mourning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared December 28 the national day of mourning, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali says.

According to him, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning due to multiple deaths in the passenger plane crash near Almaty city.