Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev congratulates Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper on turning 100

    19 November 2019, 16:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Republican Newspaper «Yegemen Qazaqstan» JSC Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed of the events dated to the 100th anniversary of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper and the works published ahead of the milestone.

    According to Darkhan Kydyrali, during the celebration of the 100th anniversary special attention was paid to the role of the Alash movement members in the history of Kazakhstan.

    The sides went on to discuss the results of activity of the International Turkic Academy. Kydyrali also presented a textbook called Dombyra which had been prepared on the instruction of the Head of State.

    President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the team of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper on the occasion of the 100th birthday and wished the journalists new creative achievements.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Mass media Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies