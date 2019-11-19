Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev congratulates Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper on turning 100

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 November 2019, 16:56
President Tokayev congratulates Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper on turning 100

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Republican Newspaper «Yegemen Qazaqstan» JSC Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed of the events dated to the 100th anniversary of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper and the works published ahead of the milestone.

According to Darkhan Kydyrali, during the celebration of the 100th anniversary special attention was paid to the role of the Alash movement members in the history of Kazakhstan.

The sides went on to discuss the results of activity of the International Turkic Academy. Kydyrali also presented a textbook called Dombyra which had been prepared on the instruction of the Head of State.

President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the team of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper on the occasion of the 100th birthday and wished the journalists new creative achievements.

President of Kazakhstan    Mass media   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events