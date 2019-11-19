President Tokayev congratulates Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper on turning 100

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Republican Newspaper «Yegemen Qazaqstan» JSC Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev was informed of the events dated to the 100th anniversary of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper and the works published ahead of the milestone.

According to Darkhan Kydyrali, during the celebration of the 100th anniversary special attention was paid to the role of the Alash movement members in the history of Kazakhstan.

The sides went on to discuss the results of activity of the International Turkic Academy. Kydyrali also presented a textbook called Dombyra which had been prepared on the instruction of the Head of State.

President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the team of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper on the occasion of the 100th birthday and wished the journalists new creative achievements.