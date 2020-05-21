Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev congratulates workers of creative community on professional holiday

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 May 2020, 16:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the workers of creative community on the occasion of their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his congratulations to the workers of culture and arts, noting that their creative achievements promote Kazakhstan worldwide, shape moral values of the nation, and enrich spiritual heritage within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru concept.

In his tweet, the Head of State also wished them inspiration and success.

The Day of Workers of Culture and Arts in Kazakhstan was instituted back in 1998 and has been celebrated ever since.


