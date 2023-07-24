Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev congratulates Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

    24 July 2023, 13:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him well-being and success in his state activity.

    The Kazakh Leader pointed out Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s personal contribution to the strengthening of centuries-long friendship, good neighborly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

    The sides discussed the prospects of further strengthening the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.

    The parties exchanged also views on the topical issues of the international and regional agendas, and discussed the schedule of oncoming meetings.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Heat to subside in Kazakhstan in upcoming days
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people