President Tokayev congratulates Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 July 2023, 13:20
President Tokayev congratulates Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him well-being and success in his state activity.

The Kazakh Leader pointed out Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s personal contribution to the strengthening of centuries-long friendship, good neighborly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The sides discussed the prospects of further strengthening the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.

The parties exchanged also views on the topical issues of the international and regional agendas, and discussed the schedule of oncoming meetings.


