President Tokayev congratulates Uzbek counterpart on his birthday

Alzhanova Raushan
24 July 2020, 16:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Akorda informs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him further success in responsible state activities. Kazakh President wished the people of Uzbekistan well-being and prosperity.

The Head of State highly appreciated the personal contribution of the President of Uzbekistan to the development of bilateral strategic partnership based on centuries-old bonds of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness. The President of Kazakhstan named the provision of mutual support in difficult moments as one of many examples of truly fraternal relations. In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for assistance rendered towards Turkestan region in connection with the burst of Sardoba dam. Head of State also informed about the Kazakhstan Government’s decision to send food products to residents of the affected area of ​ Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan.

At the end of the conversation, the parties exchanged information on the epidemiological situation in the region and expressed their intention to continue close coordination of actions in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan  
