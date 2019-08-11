President Tokayev congratulates the nation on Eid Al Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

In hiscongratulatory message President Tokayev wished all Muslims Happy Eid Al Adha, notingthat this holiday represents timeless values of kindness and mercy. And that isthe reason why Eid Al Adha takes such a special place in the spiritual life ofthe Kazakh nation.

During the EidAl Adha celebrations the Muslim community does good deeds while demonstratingmutual support and solidarity. This is especially important for Kazakhstanwhere people cherish their unity and accord.

«On this holyholiday for all Muslims I wish my compatriots sound health and prosperity. Letour Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, prosper,» the message reads.