Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev congratulates the nation on Eid Al Adha

    11 August 2019, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    In hiscongratulatory message President Tokayev wished all Muslims Happy Eid Al Adha, notingthat this holiday represents timeless values of kindness and mercy. And that isthe reason why Eid Al Adha takes such a special place in the spiritual life ofthe Kazakh nation.

    During the EidAl Adha celebrations the Muslim community does good deeds while demonstratingmutual support and solidarity. This is especially important for Kazakhstanwhere people cherish their unity and accord.

    «On this holyholiday for all Muslims I wish my compatriots sound health and prosperity. Letour Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, prosper,» the message reads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Religion
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet