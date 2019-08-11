President Tokayev congratulates the nation on Eid Al Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

In his congratulatory message President Tokayev wished all Muslims Happy Eid Al Adha, noting that this holiday represents timeless values of kindness and mercy. And that is the reason why Eid Al Adha takes such a special place in the spiritual life of the Kazakh nation.

During the Eid Al Adha celebrations the Muslim community does good deeds while demonstrating mutual support and solidarity. This is especially important for Kazakhstan where people cherish their unity and accord.

«On this holy holiday for all Muslims I wish my compatriots sound health and prosperity. Let our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, prosper,» the message reads.