    President Tokayev congratulates Steinmeier, Merkel on 30th Anniversary of German Reunification

    4 October 2020, 10:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent the congratulatory telegrams to Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of German Reunification, Kazinform has learnt from President Tokayev’s official spokesperson Berik Uali.

    According to Uali’s Facebook post, in his congratulatory message addressed to Frank-Walter Steinmeier the Head of State reiterated the relevance of the German Reunification and called it one of the most important landmarks of the 20th century.

    The congratulatory telegram says that driven by such values as equality and unity, freedom and justice, today Germany has become not only the driving force of development in Europe, but also a respected, universally acclaimed superpower.

    In his greetings to Angela Merkel the President of Kazakhstan commended Germany’s achievements in politics, economy, science, education, industry and innovations and expressed confidence that Germany will develop further and achieve new horizons on the path of its development.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by appraising highly the agreements reached during his visit to Berlin in December 2019 and expressed hope the implementation of those agreements will give a new impulse to multi-faceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

