Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev congratulates Prime Minister of India on Independence Day

    15 August 2023, 10:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's Independence Day, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    Noting that Kazakhstan and India have been linked by strategic partnership, the President expressed his commitment to further development of multifaceted cooperation for the interests of the two countries.

    The Head of State wished Narendra Modi success in all his noble endeavors, and happiness and prosperity to the friendly people of India.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and India
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s major government reshuffles explained
    Lightning strikes kill 10 in eastern India
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: nuclear referendum, oil tankers, electricity in Central Asia
    September 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo