    President Tokayev congratulates newly elected Federal Chancellor of Germany

    8 December 2021, 17:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of all Kazakhstan people and on his own behalf congratulated Olaf Scholz on assuming the post of Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    «This historic event is a vivid testimony of the people’s trust in you and the coalition you lead in implementing the course to continue the political and economic progress of the country, as well as the promotion of national interests in the international arena. I would like to wish that your tireless work to lead Germany to new achievements and successes,» the congratulatory letter says.

    President Tokayev noted that he regards Germany as Kazakhstan’s leading partner in the European Union and attaches special importance to strengthening the dynamically developing strategic cooperation between our countries.

    «I confirm my readiness to work closely with you in order to further enrich the content of our multifaceted interaction in the Kazakhstan - Germany and Central Asia - European Union formats. Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at a convenient time,» the President wrote.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Olaf Scholz success in fulfilling his endeavors, marital bliss, and well-being and prosperity to the friendly German people.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

