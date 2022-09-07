President Tokayev congratulates new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Akorda press service reported.

The President expressed confidence that during Liz Truss's term-in-office Great Britain will continue its steadfast progress towards building a yet more prosperous and resilient society.

«Kazakhstan highly appreciates its long-standing strategic partnership with the UK that rests on strong bonds of friendship, shared values and priorities. In this vein, please rest assured of my readiness to working closely with you to further elevate the Kazakh-British multifaceted cooperation and coordinate our approaches on the pressing global issues,» President Tokayev wrote.

Photo: akorda.kz