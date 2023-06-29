President Tokayev congratulates National Neurosurgery Center on 15th jubilee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosts today the 5th Congress of Neurosurgeons dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the National Centre for Neurosurgery, Kazinform reports.

Welcoming the participants, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova read out a letter of congratulation on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As the President noted in his letter, in fifteen years, the National Centre for Neurosurgery has become a flagship of neurosurgery both for Kazakhstan and entire Central Asian regions. «Thanks to your work, the best world practices and unique high-technological methods of treatment became affordable for our compatriots. Your scientific and professional achievements widely recognized by the international medical community are a bright example of quality growth of Kazakhstani medicine,» the letter reads.

He also emphasized that the National Centre for Neurosurgery had been a foundry of highly qualified medical personnel, a sought-after platform for the exchange of professional knowledge and experience.

The President assured that the state would continue taking system-wide measures for a comprehensive development of healthcare and all-round support of medical workers.

«Let me convey my sincere wishes of wellbeing, grateful patients and new endeavors to the entire staff of the National Centre for Neurosurgery led by outstanding surgeon and true patriot of Kazakhstan Serik Akshulakov,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Azhar Giniyat, representatives of central and local executive structures, heads of scientific and research institutions and healthcare centres, as well as 250 participants, including 150 neurosurgeons of Kazakhstan participated in the event.