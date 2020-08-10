Go to the main site
    President Tokayev congratulates Lukashenko on winning reelection

    10 August 2020, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his own behalf congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    «The results of the elections held in a difficult political situation demonstrate people’s support for your strategic course aimed at strengthening the sovereignty and independence of Belarus,» the telegram says.

    President Tokayev expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus will continue to develop successfully for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.

    Kazakhstan’s President wished Alexander Lukashenko full implementation of all his plans as Head of the Republic of Belarus, and peace, stability, mutual understanding and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

