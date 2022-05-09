Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 May 2022, 09:47
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Victory Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on Victory Day!

May 9 is a special day in the history of our country. It is a day of kneeling before the great deeds of our grandfathers and fathers, grandmothers and mothers. It is a day of eternal remembrance and gratitude to the valiant generation of heroes who crushed fascism.

This victory was won at the cost of untold effort and enormous sacrifice. It was forged through unparalleled courage and indomitable spirit of the front-line soldiers, the tenacity and selflessness of those who toiled on the home front. Our sacred duty is to always remember the high price they paid for our freedom, our right to live and create.

It is very unfortunate, the ranks of those who went through that terrible war and felt all its hardships are thinning from year to year. Today, 376 veterans and 68,347 home front workers are celebrating the 77th Victory Day in Kazakhstan. We owe a great tribute to you from everyone in our nation! The state will provide all-round support to war veterans, and, I am sure, the society will be very attentive and caring for them.

I wish everyone good health, well-being and peaceful skies!

Happy Victory Day!» reads the congratulatory letter.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   Victory Day  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup