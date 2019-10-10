Go to the main site
    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Trade Unions Day

    10 October 2019, 13:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Day of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Akorda press service.

    «Dear trade union workers, veterans of the trade union movement!

    May I congratulate you on the Day of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan!

    The modern trade union movement defends workers' rights to jobs, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social guarantees.

    Leaders and workers of trade unions, activists of the movement are people who are always on guard of working people interests.

    Your active life position, organizational abilities, creative energy is aimed at improving the living standards of compatriots. The efforts of our country's trade unions contribute to the formation of a universal labor society in which workers occupy a worthy position.

    May I wish you success in protecting the socio-economic rights of Kazakhstani people. May trade unions’ glorious traditions based on the principles of justice, unity and solidarity be on the rise!» the congratulation of the President of Kazakhstan says.

