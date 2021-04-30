Go to the main site
    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day

    30 April 2021, 08:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the People’s Unity Day, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev noted that this wonderful holiday initiated by First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev symbolizes the values of friendship and unity, mutual respect and trust.

    Throughout the years of Independence the overriding principle of ‘unity in diversity’ has turned the rich palette of cultures and traditions of Kazakhstan into a priceless achievement. Solidarity, unity, and patriotism are at the heart of national identity.

    Thanks to stability and accord in our society as well as mutual support we will overcome all difficulties and achieve the goals set.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health, happiness and well-being.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan
