Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2021, 08:45
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the People’s Unity Day, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev noted that this wonderful holiday initiated by First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev symbolizes the values of friendship and unity, mutual respect and trust.

Throughout the years of Independence the overriding principle of ‘unity in diversity’ has turned the rich palette of cultures and traditions of Kazakhstan into a priceless achievement. Solidarity, unity, and patriotism are at the heart of national identity.

Thanks to stability and accord in our society as well as mutual support we will overcome all difficulties and achieve the goals set.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health, happiness and well-being.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan