Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on occasion of Eid al-Adha

    28 June 2023, 10:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    In his congratulatory message, the Head of State emphasizes that the essence of Islam is seen in this religious tradition, since Eid al Adha encourages people to show mercy and solidarity, well-doing and respect to people around us.

    «On days of Eid al Adha the Muslims warmly congratulate one another, genuinely wish prosperity to their families and loves ones, and selflessly help those in need,» the congratulatory message reads.

    This bright holiday brings people together, strengthen national unity, peace and accord in the country, the President adds.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev wished all compatriots abundance and well-being.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Religion Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    Kazakhstan's landmark law targets ill-gotten riches and restores justice
    Kazakh President signs amendments to law on Prosecutor’s Office
    Internet connection stability far from great in Astana – Head of State
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14