    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

    18 March 2022, 11:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz Holiday, Kazinform reports.

    In his address the Head of State noted that this holiday has deep roots.

    «Nauryz awakens nature, cherishes live, calls to renewal and revival,» the Head of State said during the state prizes awarding ceremony held in Akorda.

    The Head of State said that he put forward important initiatives in his Address to the Nation on the way to building New Kazakhstan.

    «Our goal is to build an efficient country and fair society, raise people’s welfare and improve people’s living standards. The key is to preserve our independence and make Kazakhstan a strong country,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays New Kazakhstan
