President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday

22 March 2023, 09:45
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Nauryz symbolizes renewal and rebirth, prosperity, and unity. This time of the year the days and nights are equal in length, and nature awakes. That's why for centuries our ancestors had attached particular importance to this bright spring holiday, calling it Ulystyn uly kuni,» reads the congratulatory letter.

Based on the values of peace and accord in the society as well as the national traditions and customs in its roots, Nauryz is today a truly national holiday.

During the holiday, kindness, compassion, and desire for creation promoting unity and solidarity in the country are put in the first place.

«Our people always associate Nauryz holiday with the best hopes and expectations. Kazakhstan has embarked on a new stage of its development. I'm convinced that the ongoing fundamental changes will give a strong impetus to the progress of our country. Let all our undertakings be successful!» wrote the Kazakh President.

The Kazakh Leader also wished happiness and joy in every family as well as strong health and well-being.


