President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Fatherland Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Defense of the fatherland is the sacred duty and responsible mission, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said congratulating Kazakhstanis on the Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Akorda press service reports.

The President said that the holiday symbolizes deep-rooted connection of great traditions of serving the fatherland of our heroic ancestors and current generations. «Defense of the fatherland is the sacred duty and responsible mission. This year marks the 30 th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Over these years the army became the unshakeable pillar of the country’s Independence and statehood,» the Head of State said.

The President stressed that strengthening of the defence potential, raising of the combat readiness of the military and their all-round support is one of the most important tasks of the state.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to soldiers and commanding officers for the protection of peace in the country, protection of the integrity and territory of Kazakhstan.