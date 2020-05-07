President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Fatherland Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev stressed that the best traditions of the Kazakhstani army reflect the heroism of our ancestors who courageously defended our native land and heroic deeds of the participants of the Great Patriotic War. Kazakhstani military men successfully demonstrate their combat prowess and strength of their spirit by defending the independence of Kazakhstan.

The congratulatory message adds that on this holiday Kazakhstan commemorates those who have dedicated themselves to defending their Fatherland.

The Head of State continued by expressing gratitude to those who serve in the army, navy and protects the national borders and air space of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also praised those military men who tirelessly help to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In conclusion, he wished all military men good health, wellbeing, and new success in their noble calling of serving their Fatherland.