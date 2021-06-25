President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Mass Media Workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokatev heartily congratulated the mass media workers on their professional holiday, the Akorda press service reports.

«Mass media plays the most important role in shaping social opinion. The honorable duty of each journalist is to serve truly the country, be the voice of the people. You unselfishly advocate the interests of the people, reflect people’s hopes and aspirations. The country always paid great attention to the development of media space. The traditional President’s Mass Media Award is the bright evidence. The 25 th time annual awarding ceremony will be held this year. It is symbolic that the best journalists will be awarded on the eve of the 30 th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

The Head of State stressed that he highly appreciates the work of journalists which is a golden bridge between the state and society.

In a conclusion the President wished all creative inspiration and further success.



