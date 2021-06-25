Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Mass Media Workers

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 June 2021, 11:00
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Mass Media Workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokatev heartily congratulated the mass media workers on their professional holiday, the Akorda press service reports.

«Mass media plays the most important role in shaping social opinion. The honorable duty of each journalist is to serve truly the country, be the voice of the people. You unselfishly advocate the interests of the people, reflect people’s hopes and aspirations. The country always paid great attention to the development of media space. The traditional President’s Mass Media Award is the bright evidence. The 25 th time annual awarding ceremony will be held this year. It is symbolic that the best journalists will be awarded on the eve of the 30 th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

The Head of State stressed that he highly appreciates the work of journalists which is a golden bridge between the state and society.

In a conclusion the President wished all creative inspiration and further success.


President of Kazakhstan    Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires