President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 75th anniversary of Victory

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2020, 08:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, the President’s press service reports.

The President wholeheartedly congratulated Kazakhstanis on 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He stressed that the great holiday symbolizes unparalleled feats of our fathers and grandfathers who in bloody battels defended the country and crushed Nazism.

The Head of State highlighted that 1, 200 Kazakhstanis left for the war, the half of them never returned. The names of Talgat Bigeldinov, Sergey Luganskii, Leonid Beda, Aliya Moldagulova, Manshuk Mametova, Ivan Pavlov, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Malik Gabdullin, Khiuaz Dospanova, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and other war heroes would always reamin in our memory.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all war veterans good health and wellbeing.

