    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstani film legend Asanali Ashimov on milestone

    16 November 2020, 13:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated well-known Kazakhstani actor and People’s Artist Asanali Ashimov on the 50th anniversary of Konets atamana (The End of Hetman) drama, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State noted that this drama has a very special place in the domestic cinematography thanks to joint efforts of talented director Shaken Aimanov and a huge creative team behind the film.

    In the congratulatory letter, the President stressed that the film is full of adventures based on historical data and has set the example of patriotism and selflessness in protecting one’s motherland to the upcoming generations.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished Asanali Ashimov strong health, longevity, and wellbeing to his family.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
