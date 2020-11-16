Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstani film legend Asanali Ashimov on milestone

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2020, 13:32
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstani film legend Asanali Ashimov on milestone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated well-known Kazakhstani actor and People’s Artist Asanali Ashimov on the 50th anniversary of Konets atamana (The End of Hetman) drama, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State noted that this drama has a very special place in the domestic cinematography thanks to joint efforts of talented director Shaken Aimanov and a huge creative team behind the film.

In the congratulatory letter, the President stressed that the film is full of adventures based on historical data and has set the example of patriotism and selflessness in protecting one’s motherland to the upcoming generations.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished Asanali Ashimov strong health, longevity, and wellbeing to his family.


Culture   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava