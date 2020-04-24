Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on the beginning of holy Ramadan

    24 April 2020, 08:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated Kazakhstanis on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reports.

    He stressed that the Ramadan for millions of people all over the world symbolizes spiritual growth, renewal and development. Ramadan was always time for mutual support, solidarity, kindness and charity. It is time to do good deeds, help the close and the needy.

    The President noted that this year people observe the holy month of Ramadan amid the state of emergency. The Head of State urged all to follow recommendations of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, and show unity in the battle against the pandemic.

    «I hope we, the people of Kazakhstan, will overcome hardships. Wish all believers and Kazakhstanis good health, wellbeing and happiness,» the congratulatory message reads.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Religion
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet