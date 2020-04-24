Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on the beginning of holy Ramadan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 April 2020, 08:22
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on the beginning of holy Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated Kazakhstanis on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reports.

He stressed that the Ramadan for millions of people all over the world symbolizes spiritual growth, renewal and development. Ramadan was always time for mutual support, solidarity, kindness and charity. It is time to do good deeds, help the close and the needy.

The President noted that this year people observe the holy month of Ramadan amid the state of emergency. The Head of State urged all to follow recommendations of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, and show unity in the battle against the pandemic.

«I hope we, the people of Kazakhstan, will overcome hardships. Wish all believers and Kazakhstanis good health, wellbeing and happiness,» the congratulatory message reads.


President of Kazakhstan    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry