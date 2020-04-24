President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on the beginning of holy Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wholeheartedly congratulated Kazakhstanis on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reports.

He stressed that the Ramadan for millions of people all over the world symbolizes spiritual growth, renewal and development. Ramadan was always time for mutual support, solidarity, kindness and charity. It is time to do good deeds, help the close and the needy.

The President noted that this year people observe the holy month of Ramadan amid the state of emergency. The Head of State urged all to follow recommendations of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, and show unity in the battle against the pandemic.

«I hope we, the people of Kazakhstan, will overcome hardships. Wish all believers and Kazakhstanis good health, wellbeing and happiness,» the congratulatory message reads.