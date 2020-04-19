President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Orthodox Easter holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Orthodox Easter holiday, the Akorda press service reports.

«Dear compatriots!

I congratulate Orthodox people of Kazakhstan on the bright Easter holiday!

This holiday embodies high spiritual and moral ideals. It is filled with warmth, mercy and compassion.

The enduring values of the Christian religion inspire people to do noble deeds. The bright Easter holiday is another unique opportunity to return to the origins of spiritual unity and sincere brotherhood.

Today, when the whole world is fighting the pandemic, the strength of spirit and solidarity of peoples, regardless of their faith, are of particular importance.

I am confident that thanks to the unity, steadfastness, wisdom and endurance of our people, we will pass through all the trials with honor.

I wish Orthodox Christians and all our compatriots a good health, happiness and prosperity!», the telegram reads.



