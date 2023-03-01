Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Gratitude Day

1 March 2023, 08:10
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Gratitude Day Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulates Kazakhstanis on Gratitude Day, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

The Head of State said this holiday symbolizes lasting values of friendship and solidarity deeply rooted in the national identity. Gratitude Day reminds us that in the hardest time, our people preserved unity and solidarity, adhered to high humanist ideals, and was always merciful.

«Today, amid unprecedented global challenges and large-scale transformations in our country, the mutual support and responsibility of each citizen for a common future are of particular importance,» the congratulatory message reads.

In a conclusion, the President expressed sincere gratitude to all Kazakhstanis for honourable attitude toward work and patriotism. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all health, well-being, and happiness.

