President Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on getting into Wimbledon final

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 July 2022, 07:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s No1 in tennis Elena Rybakina on getting through to the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final.

«My congratulations to Elena Rybakina on her dazzling success at 2022 Wimbledon Championships, the most prestigious tennis tournament. She reached the final!» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s No1 in tennis Elena Rybakina held a semifinal match of the Wimbledon Championships in London. In the semifinal-match vs. former world No1, 2019 Wimbledon winner, Romanian Simona Halep (WTA 18th), Rybakina (WTA 23rd) won with a score of 6:3, 6:3. The match lasted for 1 hour 18 minutes. In the final round, Rybakina will play against world No2, Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who had defeated German Tatjana Maria in the previous semifinal match.


