President Tokayev congratulates Elbasy on his jubilee

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 July 2020, 18:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov and Samruk Kazyna CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80th jubilee, the press service of Elbasy reports.

The Head of State highlighted the great role and contribution of Elbasy to the development of Kazakhstan.

«Today is the historic day – the 80th jubilee of Elbasy. He is the great son of Kazakh people. He is the great person and we should talk about that. Each nation is noted for its outstanding people and each nation should be proud of its historic figures,» the Head of State said. The Kazakh President noted the high international standing of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Elbasy a long life.

President of Kazakhstan    Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
