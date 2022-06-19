Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev congratulates doctors on Health Worker Day

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 June 2022, 10:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated healthcare workers of the country on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

«Dear doctors and workers of healthcare sector!

Let me cordially congratulate you on the Health Worker Day!

You are selfless servants of the highest ideals of humanism and mercifulness.

Day by day the understanding and recognition of the mission of doctors grows in our society. More and more talented young people choose medicine as their future career.

The state will continue to provide all-round support to healthcare workers and focus more on development of the healthcare sector. Health of the nation is the most important area of our state policy, which aims at building a New Fair Kazakhstan.

I express my sincere gratitude to you for your selfless work and allegiance to Hippocratic Oath!

I wish you good health and wellbeing!» the congratulation message reads.



