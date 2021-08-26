Go to the main site
    President Tokayev congratulates David Degtyarev on Paralympic gold

    26 August 2021, 21:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated David Degtyarev on clinching gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State took to his official Twitter account to extend his congratulations to David Degtyarev on his success.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted that he wholeheartedly congratulates David Degtyarev on his victory at the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The gold medal is a phenomenal achievement, the result of tireless training, incredible consistency and unbending will.

    In conclusion, the President wished David new achievements and to other para-athletes – good luck.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani para-powerlifter David Degtyarev brought Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan. Kazakhstani Degtyarev earned gold by lifting 174 kg in the Men’s -54kg Powerlifting Final. This is the first medal for Kazakhstan’s Paralympic team in Tokyo.


    Photo: paralympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

