Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev congratulates boxer Firuza Sharipova on her latest win

    23 August 2020, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova after she won the IBA World Female Super Light Title in Kazan, Russia, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted his heartfelt congratulations to Sharipova on her stunning win.

    «I congratulate outstanding athlete Firuza Sharipova on her confident win in the fight for the IBA World Title. I wish her further success,» the Head of State tweeted.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Firuza Sharipova won the IBA title in the fifth round of the 10-round fight.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events