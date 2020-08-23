Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev congratulates boxer Firuza Sharipova on her latest win

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 August 2020, 12:12
President Tokayev congratulates boxer Firuza Sharipova on her latest win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova after she won the IBA World Female Super Light Title in Kazan, Russia, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his heartfelt congratulations to Sharipova on her stunning win.

«I congratulate outstanding athlete Firuza Sharipova on her confident win in the fight for the IBA World Title. I wish her further success,» the Head of State tweeted.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Firuza Sharipova won the IBA title in the fifth round of the 10-round fight.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy