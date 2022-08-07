Go to the main site
    • President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award

    7 August 2022 12:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva on her Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021 award, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.

    «Bibisara Assaubayeva has achieved an outstanding success. The International Chess Federation recognized the young talented Kazakhstani as the Outstanding Chess Player in Asia. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has always supported the chess players of Kazakhstan, congratulated Bibisara and wished her new sporting achievements,» the press service says.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that the FIDE had recognized Bibisara Assaubayeva the Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

