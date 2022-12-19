President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day

19 December 2022, 13:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the people of Qatar on the National Day of Qatar. The President expressed his best wishes for the country, which stands by the principles of peace and cooperation, to continue its progress and prosperity, the press service of Akorda reported.

«I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, which coincided with this holiday. This competition, which has become a global brand, reaffirmed Qatar's confident step into the future as a prosperous country. Sports fans and the world community have witnessed new high standards of the World Cup,» the telegram reads.

The President noted with satisfaction that the close relationships with Qatar, one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Gulf region, have been strengthening year by year and the cooperation is expanding. He expressed confidence that through joint efforts, relations between the two countries will continue to develop for the benefit of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

