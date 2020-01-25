President Tokayev condoles with Turkey over deadly earthquake

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the powerful earthquake which rocked the east of Turkey, Kazinform has elarnt from Akorda.kz.

President Tokayev with deep regret received the sad news on the numerous human victims and wounded as a result of the earthquake in the Turkish province of Elâzığ.

«Sharing Your grief at this difficult moment, on behalf of all Kazakhstan people and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to You and the fraternal Turkish people. May the Almighty take the souls of the dead to paradise and give speedy healing to the wounded,» the telegram says.